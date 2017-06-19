PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games less than a year away
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is less than one year to go until the start of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. Officially known as the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, and commonly known as PyeongChang 2018, this major international multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from February 9-25, 2018, in Gangwon-do province in the county of PyeongChang, South Korea.
Start the conversation
Add your comments below
