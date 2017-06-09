Pyeongchang Games lack buzz in South Korea, but plans are on track
Pyeongchang Games lack buzz in South Korea, but plans are on track Sluggish ticket sales and tensions with North Korea could have impact on 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s4Nt4f The NHL made it official that its players will not be allowed to participate in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC