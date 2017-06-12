Pills, alcohol found in U.S. bobsledder at death
Olympic bobsledding champion Steven Holcomb had prescription sleeping pills and alcohol in his system when he was found dead last month, according to toxicology report provided to his family and USA Bobsled and Skeleton. Holcomb's blood-alcohol level was found to be 0.188, well above the threshold for intoxication.
