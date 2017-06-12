Penguins: Guerin named general manager for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE Bill Guerin takes over as general manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after serving as Pittsburgh's assistant general manager the last three seasons. Bill Guerin helped construct two Stanley Cup championship teams in his last three seasons as the Pittsburgh Penguins' assistant general manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC