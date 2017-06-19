Oshie staying with Capitals on new ei...

Oshie staying with Capitals on new eight-year deal

T.J. Oshie has been a popular name in the NHL rumour mill the last few weeks, but the Washington Capitals decided they could not afford to let him get away. On Friday, Washington announced the re-signing of Oshie on an eight-year, $46million deal, taking an elite winger off the market and solidifying its top line going forward.

