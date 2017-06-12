Olympics setback
NEW YORK/BERLIN - McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said yesterday, reflecting the US fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings. McDonald's deal would have run through the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and bowing out will likely to save it hundreds of million of dollars if it had continued into the next four-year Olympics cycle and beyond.
