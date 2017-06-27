Olympic champ Camplin takes senior role in Australian sports
Olympic aerial skiing gold medalist Alisa Camplin-Warner has replaced former champion swimmer Mark Stockwell as deputy chair of the Australian Sports Commission Olympic champ Camplin takes senior role in Australian sports Olympic aerial skiing gold medalist Alisa Camplin-Warner has replaced former champion swimmer Mark Stockwell as deputy chair of the Australian Sports Commission Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tiDx7z SYDNEY - Olympic aerial skiing gold medalist Alisa Camplin-Warner has replaced former champion swimmer Mark Stockwell as deputy chair of the Australian Sports Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC