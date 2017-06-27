Olympic aerial skiing gold medalist Alisa Camplin-Warner has replaced former champion swimmer Mark Stockwell as deputy chair of the Australian Sports Commission Olympic champ Camplin takes senior role in Australian sports Olympic aerial skiing gold medalist Alisa Camplin-Warner has replaced former champion swimmer Mark Stockwell as deputy chair of the Australian Sports Commission Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tiDx7z SYDNEY - Olympic aerial skiing gold medalist Alisa Camplin-Warner has replaced former champion swimmer Mark Stockwell as deputy chair of the Australian Sports Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.