Ocean Speedway: Outside move by Watsonvillea s Justin Sanders leads to win
Adriane DeSousa-Frost, on three wheels, takes the checkered flag in IMCA sport modified main event on Friday at Ocean Speedway. WATSONVILLE >> Tom Sagmiller and Justin Sanders paired up to produce one of the best sprint car races of the season at Ocean Speedway on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC