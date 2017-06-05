NYC teacher starts athletic program for disabled students
Public School 721 physical education teacher Joseph Stewart uses an inventive athletics program to give students with disabilities new perspectives on their lives. Stewart, 39, began assembling various sports teams at the Lower Manhattan school for kids dealing with severe challenges in 2006, just four years after he started working there.
