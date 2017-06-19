North Korean IOC member says joint Korean team at PyeongChang 2018 may be difficult
A veteran North Korean sports administrator visiting South Korea has expressed his misgivings about forming a joint Korean team for next year's Winter Olympics south of the border due to the time crunch. Chang Ung, the North's lone member of the International Olympic Committee), is in South Korea for the World Taekwondo Federation \ World Taekwondo Championships, which opened in Muju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday.
