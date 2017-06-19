NKorean taekwondo team in SKorea for 1st time in 10 years
A North Korean taekwondo demonstration team arrived in South Korea on Friday for its first performances in the rival country in 10 years. The team's arrival came as South Korea's new liberal president, Moon Jae-in, is trying to reach out to North Korea despite the North's push to bolster its nuclear and missile programs.
