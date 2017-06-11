NHL losses have union stuck between a rock and a hard place
The expectation, affirmed in conversations within the past three days by essentially everyone on the NHL players' side of the aisle, is that the union will decline to trigger the escalator for next season, thus creating a flat salary cap right around the current $73 million for 2017-18. Well, not exactly.
