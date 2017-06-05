New supplier of Korean nat'l skating ...

New supplier of Korean nat'l skating uniform vows quality products

23 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

A Dutch sports apparel company recently named the new uniform supplier for the South Korean national skating team has vowed to provide top-notch products for next year's Winter Olympics. Danny Segers, chief operating officer of Hunter, told Yonhap News Agency that the company has a strong track record with the Dutch athletes in terms of improving their results in Hunter's uniforms.

