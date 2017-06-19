NBC May Fete Olympic Advertisers in J...

NBC May Fete Olympic Advertisers in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Instead of South Korea

Longtime Olympics broadcaster NBCUniversal usually rewards big advertisers with tickets and parties at the Games, but the company says it may shift venues because clients have security concerns about the Winter Games next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea. NBCUniversal's head of ad sales, Linda Yaccarino, said the network is exploring sending ad buyers and clients to Jackson Hole, Wyo.

