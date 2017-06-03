Nashville helps Predators' celebrate history with 1st Stanley Cup Final

The town known as Music City sure knows how to throw a party and thousands of people turned out to mark a bit of history Saturday night as Nashville hosted the first Stanley Cup Final game ever played in Tennessee. Fans started pouring into downtown hours before face-off often shoulder to shoulder, eager to celebrate and do their part to back their beloved team in the best-of-seven series they trail 2-0 to Pittsburgh.

