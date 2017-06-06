Miller: For '07 Ducks, Stanley Cup brought tears and so much more
Teemu Selanne celebrates in the locker ooom after the Ducks win in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Honda Center in 2007 Anaheim Ducks #21 Sean ODonnell holds off Detroit Red Wings #96 Tomas Holmstrom along with teammate #25 Chris Pronger as goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere reaches to make a save in the third period at the Honda Center in game six of the Western Conference Finals. A'Every single person on that team had the mindset that we were going to win the Cup or it was going to be a grave disappointment,A' defenseman Chris Pronger said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC