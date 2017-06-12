McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship ...

McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early

Read more: Reuters

McDonald's, a sponsor since 1976 and part of the IOC's top sponsors program that contributes more than $1 billion in every four-year cycle for the Games, had a contract running through the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics. "In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, we understand that McDonald's is looking to focus on different business priorities," Timmo Lumme, managing director of IOC Television and Marketing Services, said in a statement.

