Majeed Ashimeru and Alfred Okai Quaye win Nasco MVP awards

WAFA's Majeed Ashmeru and Berekum Chelsea's Alfred Okai Quaye showed outstanding performances for their sides in the week 17 clashes of the Ghana Premier League - Okai Quaye hit a hat trick and Majeed, a brilliant finish. WAFA grabbed the headlines over the weekend with their ruthless 5:0 defeat of Hearts of Oak, and one of the key actors who plotted the humiliating defeat of the Phobians was Majeed Ashimeru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.