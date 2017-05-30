Lundqvist suffered knee injury at 201...

Lundqvist suffered knee injury at 2017 Worlds

Henrik Lundqvist recently told a Swedish newspaper that he damaged ligaments in his knee playing at the World Championship. He will be able to do "nothing" to start his summer while rehabbing his knee for four to six weeks.

