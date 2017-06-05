Lloyd Wallace sets his sights on 2018 Winter Olympics
LLOYD Wallace, from Semley, has his sights set on the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang next February, having achieved Olympic qualification in aerial skiing. Despite having achieved Olympic qualification he must remain in the top 25 until the games.
