Lizzy Yarnold criticises omission of ...

Lizzy Yarnold criticises omission of Russians from Winter Olympic checks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Shopper

Lizzy Yarnold has criticised the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation for failing to include any Russian skeleton athletes on its official list of those who must commit to regular anti-doping checks for the Winter Olympic season. The IBSF has released the names of 35 sliders selected for its Registered Testing Pool - which requires them to guarantee their whereabouts for one hour per day of the programme's duration, via the World Anti-Doping Agency's Anti-Doping Administration and Management System .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr '17 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,290 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC