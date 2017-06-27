Lizzy Yarnold criticises omission of Russians from Winter Olympic checks
Lizzy Yarnold has criticised the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation for failing to include any Russian skeleton athletes on its official list of those who must commit to regular anti-doping checks for the Winter Olympic season. The IBSF has released the names of 35 sliders selected for its Registered Testing Pool - which requires them to guarantee their whereabouts for one hour per day of the programme's duration, via the World Anti-Doping Agency's Anti-Doping Administration and Management System .
