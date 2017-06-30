Jaromir Jagr says no teams are asking about him, Panthers disagree
The 45-year-old forward, not exactly a regular poster on social media, took to Twitter on Thursday to say that no team has shown any interest in signing him when the NHL's free-agent period begins on Saturday. Jagr said he hasn't gotten any feelers from clubs and that no team has taken his calls, either.
