It Doesn't Look Like North And South Korea Will Be Coming Together For The Winter Olympics

South Korea is using the Winter Olympics to connect with the North, but the rapprochement Seoul is seeking with Pyongyang is advancing poorly. South Korea, which will host the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has proposed co-hosting the sporting event and even forming a unified team.

