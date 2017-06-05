IOC pushes plan to award 2024, 2028 Olympics to LA, Paris
International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany attends the executive board meeting at the IOC headquarters, in Pully near Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, June 9, 2017. less International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany attends the executive board meeting at the IOC headquarters, in Pully near Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
