IOC head Thomas Bach to meet with President Trump at the White House
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach is scheduled to meet with President Trump on Thursday. Bach will meet with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, finally securing somethat that had eluded the IOC head during the Obama administration.
