Innsbruck says hosting 2026 Olympics 'doable and affordable'

A feasibility study has suggested Innsbruck could host the 2026 Winter Olympics on a budget of 1.175 billion euros , but the Austrian city will need the approval of its residents before deciding on a bid. "If we stick to the strategy from the feasibility study, it could become doable and affordable games," Innsbruck Mayor Christine Oppitz-Ploerer said Wednesday during a presentation of the 137-page report detailing financial, infrastructural and economic aspects of a potential candidacy.

