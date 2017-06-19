India wants to host 2032 Olympics, 2030 Asian Games: IOA chief
Ramachandran said the IOA also wanted India to host the Asian Beach Games in 2020, the Olympic Council of Asia's general assembly that year, and the International Olympic Committee session in 2021. Winning the hosting rights for an Olympic Games is not the hot ticket it once was.
