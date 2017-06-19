'He's done it all': Connor McDavid won MVP at age 20, but he's still chasing Sidney Crosby
The image marks a single moment in hockey's long history. A smiling and shaggy-haired Connor McDavid, six weeks removed from his 16th birthday, posing for a photo while standing between Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby and team owner and Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC