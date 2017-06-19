Henrik Lundqvist should have gone first, not 205th: Reordering NHL drafts from 2000-15
In fact, you could make the argument that those four players should have been - with the benefit of hindsight - contenders for the first overall pick in their respective draft years. Instead, Lundqvist went 205th to the New York Rangers in 2000, Keith went 54th to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2002, Benn went 129th to the Dallas Stars in 2007, and Kucherov went 58th to Tampa Bay in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC