Great Britain Olympic bobsleigh coach accused of racism by athlete

11 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

A senior coach working with Great Britain's Olympic bobsleigh squad has been accused of racism amid multiple complaints over a "toxic atmosphere" in the sport. Earlier this year, a host of athletes wrote anonymously to the chief executive of governing body the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association , to "share concerns over the behaviour of key performance and management staff".

