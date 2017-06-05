Gospel music show to precede sunday's...

Gospel music show to precede sunday's match between Kotoko and Olympics

A two-hour explosive musical show will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of Sunday's 2016/17 Premier League, match day 17 fixture against Great Olympics. The show, organised by Kotoko Management, will start at 12 noon and end at 2pm.

