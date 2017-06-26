Get up and motivated with a good summ...

Get up and motivated with a good summer read

6 hrs ago Read more: Burnaby Now

Running columnist Christine Blanchette recommends Kyle Keiderling's Olympic Collision as a good summer read. It tells the story of Mary Decker and Zola Budd, who collided on the track at the 1984 Olympic Games.

