Get ready to dash to Bishops Cannings fun day
ONE of Wiltshire's oldest 5,000 metre runs will be staged on July 8 in a village near Devizes. The Bishops Cannings 5,000 metre dash has been held as part of the church fete for the past 35 years and in the past has attracted well known athletes including skeleton bob Olympic medallist Shelley Rudman.
