Germany coach wants clarity on Russia football doping claims

21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Germany football coach Joachim Loew wants more clarity from sports leaders following speculation that doping of Russia's 2014 World Cup squad was covered up. The World Cup-winning coach urged the World Anti-Doping Agency and FIFA to be transparent and identify players implicated.

