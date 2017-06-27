Germany coach wants clarity on Russia football doping claims
Germany football coach Joachim Loew wants more clarity from sports leaders following speculation that doping of Russia's 2014 World Cup squad was covered up. The World Cup-winning coach urged the World Anti-Doping Agency and FIFA to be transparent and identify players implicated.
