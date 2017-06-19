GB's bobsleigh medal chances at Winte...

GB's bobsleigh medal chances at Winter Olympics written off despite cash boost

Senior figures in British bobsleigh have written off the team's chances of winning a medal at next year's Winter Olympics despite a A 400,000 funding boost designed to seal its first podium finish since 1998. Performances by the senior elite GB squad - whose four-man crew missed out on a medal at Sochi 2010 by just 0.11 seconds - have tailed off dramatically since UK Sport topped up the programme to just over A 5 million for the current cycle last June.

