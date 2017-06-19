Former Olympian Blake Skjellerup says sport can do more to counter homophobia
According to a 2015 study, 80 per cent of those who have participated in sport in New Zealand had witnessed homophobia. Last year several leading sporting bodies in the country had committed to making their sports more inclusive of diversity, however Skjellerup said he is yet to see any sort of an outcome.
