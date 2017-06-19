Florida adds former NHL MVP Chris Pro...

Florida adds former NHL MVP Chris Pronger to front office

12 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Former NHL MVP Chris Pronger has joined the Florida Panthers' front office as a senior adviser to team president Dale Tallon. Pronger played in five All-Star games, represented Canada in the Olympics four times, won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim and appeared in 1,167 regular-season games with five clubs.

Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Chicago, IL

