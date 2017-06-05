Family, friends gather in Park City to say goodbye to Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb
The Salt Lake Tribune) Photographs of Steve Holcomb surround the audience as Park City and the Holcomb family and friends hold a memorial to honor the late 37-year-old Park City gold medalist bobsledder who passed away suddenly in Lake Placid last month. The remembrance was held in the summer pavilion at Utah Olympic Park Park City Saturday June 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC