Family, friends gather in Park City to say goodbye to Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb

The Salt Lake Tribune) Photographs of Steve Holcomb surround the audience as Park City and the Holcomb family and friends hold a memorial to honor the late 37-year-old Park City gold medalist bobsledder who passed away suddenly in Lake Placid last month. The remembrance was held in the summer pavilion at Utah Olympic Park Park City Saturday June 10, 2017.

