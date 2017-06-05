[Eye] Shooting for the future
Next year's PyeongChang Winter Olympics will have the South Korean men's hockey national team pitted against the best teams in the world, including top-ranked Canada, Czech Republic and Switzerland. But coach Jim Paek says the team's goal is not to just show up, but to compete with the best as equals.
