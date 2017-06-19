Eve Muirhead will be joined by brothers Tom and Glen at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Eve Muirhead became the youngest skip to win an Olympic curling medal when she earned bronze in Sochi in 2014 Olympic bronze medallist Eve Muirhead will be joined by her brothers, Glen and Thomas, at the 2018 Winter Olympics after GB's curling teams were named. Eve Muirhead, who will skip the women's team for the third consecutive Games, will be joined by Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams and Lauren Gray.
