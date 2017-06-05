ER on wheels visits SOGH
The provincial government's mobile medical unit, a one-of-a-kind in Canada emergency room on wheels, is in Oliver this week training staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital. The unit was originally purchased for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, with the Ministry of Health purchasing it from VANOC shortly afterwards.
