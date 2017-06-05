Elliotte Friedman said the magic words: Toronto and Kovalchuk
There is no stronger incantation in hockey right now than the name Kovalchuk. Perhaps in a few days it might be supplanted by Shattenkirk, but for now Ilya Kovalchuk paired up with Toronto Maple Leafs brings the fans running.
