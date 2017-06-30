Elana Meyers Taylor gets support from Bridgestone
As Douglas County native Elana Meyers Taylor works her way towards more Olympic glory, she picked up some key support. In addition to Meyers Taylor, a silver medalist bobsledder, Nathan Chen , Amy Purdy , Evan Strong and Ashley Wagner have joined Team Bridgestone USA to represent the company around its first Winter Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC