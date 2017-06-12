Dean Nelson named Canadian LGBT Touri...

Dean Nelson named Canadian LGBT Tourism Leader of the Year

17 hrs ago

Whistler Pride CEO Dean Nelson has been recognized as the LGBT Tourism Leader of the Year at a ceremony in Toronto. The award was presented by Travel Gay Canada on Thursday, June 15, as part of the fifth-annual LGBT Summit of the Americas, honouring a man who has spent years as a champion for LGBT rights and tourism.

