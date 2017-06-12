Day in History: Mayor Hazama receives C.C. Ludwig Award
Hazama is the first Rochester official to win the award and received the award at the League's annual meeting in Bloomington. a Rochester area law enforcement officers will join forces for the seventh annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit athletic competition for children and adults with mental disabilities.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
