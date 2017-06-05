CWHL unveils Chinese expansion franchise for 2017-18

Finland goalie Noora Raty deflects a shot during the first period of an IIHF women's world hockey championship semifinal game against Canada on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Plymouth, Mich. The league announced on Monday that it has reached a five-year deal to expand into China, with the formation of the Kunlun Red Star , which will begin play in the 2017-18 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.