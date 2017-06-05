Colour Run in Moscow attracts more than 7,000 participants
Moscow, June 11 - The 5-kilometre Colour Run, a rehearsal for the Moscow Marathon, gathered more than 7,000 runners on Sunday. The event featured well-known athletes -- twice Olympic champions in figure skating Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, and leaders of the national snowboarding team, Vic Wild and Alena Zavarzina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr '17
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC