Colour Run in Moscow attracts more than 7,000 participants

Moscow, June 11 - The 5-kilometre Colour Run, a rehearsal for the Moscow Marathon, gathered more than 7,000 runners on Sunday. The event featured well-known athletes -- twice Olympic champions in figure skating Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, and leaders of the national snowboarding team, Vic Wild and Alena Zavarzina.

