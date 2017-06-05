China looks to North America in quest to become hockey power

Boys, girls, men and women of Chinese descent from all over North America were invited to the MasterCard Centre to take part in a two-day identification camp as the country casts a net beyond its borders for athletes eligible to play in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing Leah Lum has grown used to being the only Asian hockey player on the ice most of the time. So what she experienced on Tuesday in Toronto blew her away.

