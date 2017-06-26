CHEERS & JEERS: Spring lobster season ending day early

JEERS: To the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans for closing the spring lobster season this coming Thursday, June 29, a full day earlier than the usual closing date of June 30. Yes, fishermen set traps a day earlier than usual, on Saturday, April 29. But only because the normal setting day of April 30 was on Sunday. The first landing day was still May 1 so how can DFO argue that fishermen got an early start to season? And don't forget that most of May and early June was cold and damp, and fishermen missed a number of days because of poor weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.