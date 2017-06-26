Cedarville Universitya s Norman an ESPY nominee
Cedarville University track and field athlete and U.S. Paralympic gold and bronze medalist Grace Norman has been nominated for an ESPY Award. Norman will attend the ESPY Awards Ceremony, July 12 in Los Angeles.
