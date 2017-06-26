Cedarville Universitya s Norman an ES...

Cedarville Universitya s Norman an ESPY nominee

14 hrs ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Cedarville University track and field athlete and U.S. Paralympic gold and bronze medalist Grace Norman has been nominated for an ESPY Award. Norman will attend the ESPY Awards Ceremony, July 12 in Los Angeles.

